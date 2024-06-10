RIPTA slates more public events to discuss transit hub proposal

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Public Transit Authority has scheduled more opportunities for the public to weigh in on a proposal to build a new transit center in a location other than Kennedy Plaza in the city, the agency announced Monday. The agency says a virtual event will be held on June 23 from 6-7 p.m.

PROVIDENCE – The

The agency says a virtual event will be held on June 23 from 6-7 p.m. as well as three “pop-up events” slated for June 20, 21 and 26.

“We are grateful for the hundreds of Rhode Islanders who have already weighed in on this important project, and we are looking forward to keeping the momentum going with additional engagement opportunities as we complete this initial phase of the planning process,” RIPTA Interim CEO Christopher Durand said in a statement

. “We want to make sure this state-of-the-art transit center meets the needs of all Rhode Islanders, and we are committed to ensuring everyone who wants to share their thoughts has the opportunity to do so.”

The latest public forums follow the in-person sessions that were held in both Providence and Warwick last May.

While the next address of the city’s new transit center is currently unknown, potential locations have included Dorrance Street, Dyer Street and a parcel of I-195 Redevelopment District land.

In January, RIPTA’s board of directors approved a $16.9 million contract with Next Wave Partners to begin the first phase of designing and building the new transit center, including conducting site studies and assessments, collecting public feedback and developing cost estimates.

Next Wave Partners is a private consortium that includes Gilbane Development Co., Marsella Development, Plenary Americas, CUBE 3 and Jacobs.

City and state leaders, including Gov. Daniel J. McKee and Mayor Brett P. Smiley, have supported moving the transit center into the I-195 Redevelopment District. The public portion of funding would come from a $35 million transportation bond approved by voters in 2014.

Those wishing to take in part in the virtual event can register online. The meeting will also be streamed live on Facebook.

At the “pop-up events,”

RIPTA leaders will also be available at a series of upcoming community events to hear your feedback and answer your questions. Those sessions will be held June 20 from 4-6 p.m. at the Farm Fresh Armory Farmers Market, June 21 from 5-7 p.m. at The Guild Beer Garden in the I-195 District and June 28 from 6-8 p.m. at the Central Falls Salsa Night.

RIPTA and Next Wave say they are considering a mixed-use development for the hub, with a first-floor retail space, amenities, and residential units on upper floors. Promising to improve rider safety and create a hub “interconnected” to other transit options, including direct links to the Providence Train Station, Kennedy Plaza, the R.I. Convention Center “and other high-traffic areas,” according to RIPTA.

In an online poll conducted by Providence Business News in March, more than 40% of respondents disagreed that a I-195 Redevelopment District center would be convenient for riders who frequent downtown; approximately 20% said it could spur mixed-use business development in the city.

Requests for comment sent to RIPTA on the tenor of public responses to date and whether the feedback collected will be made publicly available were not immediately returned.

In April, Durand said the state was “overdue for a revamped, modernized transit center that can offer the centralized location and state-of-the-art amenities our riders expect and deserve.”

Those unable to attend any of the events can provide feedback via email to

transitcenter@ripta.com

.

