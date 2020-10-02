RIPUC approves National Grid’s proposed winter electricity rates

By
-
WARWICK – National Grid Rhode Island customers will see their monthly electricity bills increase by roughly 10% beginning Oct. 1, according to new rates approved by the R.I. Public Utilities Commission on Sept. 29. The approved residential rate of 10.37 cents per kilowatt hour would translate to a 10%, or $10.78, increase in monthly bills…

