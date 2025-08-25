RISD alumnus to teach institution’s first tattooing course

Be seen. Be honored. Be part of Rhode Island’s manufacturing legacy. Applications are open—don't miss your chance to showcase your impact and inspire the industry!

"Over the last 10 years, there’s been a big shift," he said. " It’s more socially acceptable to be tattooed, and to be a tattoo artist."

Krueger as one of his standout students, and the RISD alumnus went on to make a name for himself as an artist and teacher in New York City.

But in that renowned sphere, "I felt a lot of pressure with painting and critics, the galleries," Krueger recalled.

His side gig, tattooing, provided a sense of freedom and joy.

As Krueger considered a shift to full-time tattooing, the COVID-19 pandemic sent the industry into a standstill.

"I couldn’t tattoo anybody, so I was kind of just itching throughout that process," Krueger said, "and as soon as the restrictions dropped, I decided I wanted to focus on this."

Krueger isn't seeking to replace the apprenticeship model, he said, but the new offering fills a void for the growing number of fine-arts students who express an interest in tattooing.

In addition to tattoos becoming more accepted in day-to-day life and professional settings, the art form itself has reached new creative heights, Krueger says, with artists drawing from and expanding upon decades of influences.

"Now any style can exist," Krueger said, "and I thought, why not have some of the most creative young minds coming out of RISD see if they can shift it?”

Brinkerhoff hadn't thought about offering a tattoo course until Krueger approached him with the idea, but he agreed that the Illustration Department provided a natural fit for his former student's vision.

"I do think that there are probably more and more people with bona fide art school educations moving into industries like tattooing, where previously they weren’t really a significant part of it," Brinkerhoff said, "and as a result, they probably see a place for it in an art school environment in the same way Adam did."

"I think illustration has always struggled with the idea of high and low art," Brinkerhoff said, "and [tattooing] is still, to most people, considered not a low art but a kind of common art, in a way – art for the common man.

"So, there’s always been a bit of snobbishness in some art school circles," he continued, "but illustration, especially at RISD, has always embraced new modes of making pictures. We're all about making images for meaning and communication."

The concept is a bit divisive in industry circles as well, Krueger said.

"Half of the industry is excited about something like this, a course being offered," he said. "The other half, they want things to be the way they used to be, the old-style machines and apprenticeships."

"You control your own fate as a tattoo artist," Krueger said. " Y ou learn not only to develop your own brand but your identity, your hours. You become a business owner, and tattooing can be very lucrative if you’re committed."

"It’s exciting – tattooing, and what we can do with it now, especially now that its not taboo,” Krueger said. "I tattoo doctors, lawyers, everybody. It’s not a rebellious or negative act to put an image on your body."

PROVIDENCE –This fall, that intention will become a reality, though not quite in the way Krueger had initially expected. As classes resume, Krueger will teach the first tattooing course in the institution's nearly 150-year history. The Introduction to Tattooing course, offered through RISD's illustration department, immediately generated interest. All 15 seats filled within hours of opening to seniors in the illustration major, and another 30 to 40 students have signed onto a waitlist. Krueger wasn't too surprised at the interest.This reality had yet to materialize when Krueger, a fan and collector of tattoos since his teenage years, graduated from RISD in 2004. Robert Brinkerhoff, Krueger's then-professor who now heads the Illustration Department, remembersAs business took off, Krueger – thinking back to his plan to teach at RISD – saw an opportunity to provide a new avenue into the profession. Traditionally, tattoo artists break into the industry by gThe class will offer a mix of design theory and hands-on applications, with students learning about that medium's history, tattooing techniques, and health and safety requirements. Students will not tattoo other people as part of the class but will practice their designs on synthetic silicone skin.Still, Brinkerhoff said, it's a bit of a maverick concept, and he isn't aware of other art schools that offer formal tattooing courses.But Krueger sees the academic offering as a long-neglected need, and hopes the course can spark a trend. The introductory class also provides students with a foundation for entrepreneurship, he added.As to whether the course will repeat or expand to more advanced-level offerings, the fall semester will serve as a test, with Krueger planning to make a weekly Amtrak trip from his Brooklyn home to the RISD campus to teach in person. But Krueger said he's encouraged by initial enthusiasm for the class, and he's already planning to teach shorter tattooing seminars beyond RISD.Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.