RISD alumnus to teach institution’s first tattooing course

By
-
ADAM KRUEGER, an artist and Rhode Island School of Design alumnus, will teach the institution's first tattooing course this fall. / COURTESY RHODE ISLAND SCHOOL OF DESIGN

PROVIDENCE – Brooklyn artist Adam Krueger had long envisioned that someday he would return to teach a course at his alma mater, the Rhode Island School of Design, likely in painting or drawing.  This fall, that intention will become a reality, though not quite in the way Krueger had initially expected. As classes resume, Krueger

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

September Is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month: An Expert Conversation on Breaking the Stigma and Saving Lives

As September ushers in Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Urologists John Heffernan, MD, and Katelyn Johnson,…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR