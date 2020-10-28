RISD, Brown launch joint master’s program in design engineering

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island School of Design and Brown University announced Oct. 7 that the colleges are launching a joint master’s degree in design engineering, or MADE.

The program is a collaboration between RISD’s Architecture and Design division and Brown’s School of Engineering that fosters innovation at the intersection of design and engineering, RISD said. The 11-month program will allow students to utilize creativity and research skills to produce work that responds to challenges of all sizes, RISD said.

The design school also said students will work with experts to envision alternative frameworks for addressing public health, education, climate change and other initiatives.

Applications are currently being accepted through RISD’s website and MADE courses are expected to begin in summer 2021.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.