RISD names Blumberg, Chaiken new board co-chairs

PROVIDENCE – Hillary Blumberg and Ilene Chaiken, a pair of Rhode Island School of Design alumnae, have been appointed to lead as co-chairs of the art school’s board of trustees, RISD announced Jan. 23.

The school said Blumberg and Chaiken will replace the board’s outgoing chair, Michael Spalter. Spalter, RISD said, first joined the board in 2009 and has led it since 2012.

RISD says Blumberg started her career as an industrial designer at Swid Powell. There, Blumberg developed tabletop lines for architects and helped launch Calvin Klein’s high-end home collection.

Chaiken, RISD says, is known for creating the Showtime series “The L Word” and received an Emmy for her work for Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.” She was the showrunner for the first four seasons of the hit Fox series “Empire” and serves as executive producer of “The L Word” sequel, “The L Word: Generation Q,” RISD said.

“Since they joined the board, Ilene in 2018 and Hillary in 2020, they have been exceptional advocates for and stewards of our institution, and I cannot wait to see the impact they will have as co-chairs,” RISD board Vice Chairman Jon Kaman said in a statement.

