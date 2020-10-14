RISD sets school record for most student financial aid raised

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island School of Design raised the most money for student financial aid in the school’s history during the 2020 fiscal year and had its second-best fundraising year ever.

RISD announced late Tuesday that from July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020, it received $24.7 million from parents, alumni, students and other donors. Out of that total, $15.8 million will be directed toward student financial aid.

In a statement, RISD President Rosanne Somerson said Tuesday the generosity from the community toward the school “continues to be extraordinary” and is gratified to see such support for broadening access to the RISD experience.

“It has also been heartening to see how the ever-strengthening ties among us are helping RISD meet one of the most significant challenges in our history,” Somerson said. “I am encouraged by how we are adapting together to emerge stronger and more resilient for the future.”

During the campaign, RISD secured $13 million to support of the school’s Society of Presidential Fellows. Launched in August 2019, RISD said the program improves recruitment and retention of prospective graduate students – five such students were selected in the program’s inaugural year. When selected, the fellows receive full tuition for the duration of their programs, RISD said.

RISD also needed to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, which cased many college campuses – including RISD’s – to close and shift all learning to online earlier this spring. The school launched the RISD Together Challenge, which raised $2.4 million from 516 donors to help provide necessary tools for students and faculty, including providing laptops, to deliver education online.

“The RISD Together Challenge was an extraordinary demonstration of loyalty and generosity by our board and our community,” Somerson said. “Their support empowered us to keep the RISD experience intact for our students, and we are all deeply grateful for the support.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.