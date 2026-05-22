Rise of concierge healthcare has raised concerns

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GROWING GAP: Brown University Health nurse practitioner Pamela Lauria, who is also a Democratic state senator representing Barrington and East Providence, worries that the concierge care model, in which patients pay a monthly or annual fee to see a provider with a smaller patient load, will intensify disparities in the statewide healthcare system. PBN FILE PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO
GROWING GAP: Brown University Health nurse practitioner Pamela Lauria, who is also a Democratic state senator representing Barrington and East Providence, worries that the concierge care model, in which patients pay a monthly or annual fee to see a provider with a smaller patient load, will intensify disparities in the statewide healthcare system. PBN FILE PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO

As a nurse practitioner at Brown University Health’s East Greenwich office, Pamela Lauria has met with new patients who tell her that she’s their fourth primary care provider within the past two years. It’s a troubling, but perhaps not shocking, reality. In 2025, the Rhode Island Medical Society estimated that in less than one year,

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