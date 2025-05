Join us and celebrate trailblazers, innovators, and leaders who are making a difference

MIDDLETOWN – Rite-Solutions Inc. has been awarded a $243 million contract, the largest in company history, to support the U.S. Navy’s Next-Generation Attack Submarine program. The five-year, Small Business Innovation Research, Phase III contract for Combat Systems of the Future, will enable Rite-Solutions to provide innovative services in systems and software engineering that are geared toward

Efforts will be focused on new submarine platforms to support technology innovations and improvements, acquisition, research and development, design, specification development, and test and evaluation.

“We are extremely excited to be able to bring our innovation and energy to the next evolution of combat systems,” co-founders and board members Jim and Linda Lavoie said in a joint statement. “This contract, resulting from the hard work and excellent support of our workforce, solidifies our place as a significant contributor to the advancement of our undersea warfare capabilities."

The goals of the initiative include:

Improving mission effectiveness while achieving optimal manning levels and reducing total life-cycle costs

Inserting new functionality and capability for current and future ship platform and combat systems improvements in both organic and off-hull systems

Leveraging systems engineering to develop cost-effective improvements in the lab environment for modeling, simulation, test and integration

“This is a big win for Rite-Solutions and our many talented industry partners,” said Laurie Carter, executive vice president for business development and CSoF capture manager. “We are eager to get started – bringing our innovative mindset to the goal of building a more efficient, flexible and adaptable combat system.”