Rite-Solutions Inc. lands 10-year OASIS+ contract

MIDDLETOWN – Rite-Solutions Inc. has been awarded a 10-year Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity prime contract by the U.S. General Services Administration, the company announced Tuesday. Rite-Solutions is one of eight awardees under the One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus program, which streamlines the procurement process for all federal agencies, including the Department of Defense. The contract,

Rite-Solutions is one of eight awardees under the One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus program, which streamlines the procurement process for all federal agencies, including the Department of Defense.

The contract, which is unrestricted

with

no ceiling or cap on awards, consists of a five-year base period and a five-year option period. Task orders can be awarded under OASIS+ at any time prior to the expiration of the master contract.

OASIS+ contracts were awarded in eight different domains or functional groupings. Rite-Solutions' award is in the technical and engineering functional area domain, which focuses on the design, development and utilization of machines, materials, instruments, processes and systems; and providing expert advice and assistance on technical functions and issues.

“This vehicle is an important addition to our portfolio,” said Laurie Carter, Rite-Solutions executive vice president for business development and strategy. “As we continue to expand the federal agencies that we serve, OASIS+ will enable us to open the aperture and bring our systems engineering, software development and IT [information technology]/cybersecurity expertise to a new set of federal customers.”

Capture Management for the OASIS+ award will be led by Rite-Solutions' Greg Lane, who will be responsible for coordinating with internal business units to develop and pursue a strategic pipeline of business opportunities under the new vehicle.