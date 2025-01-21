Rite-Solutions Inc. lands 10-year OASIS+ contract

By
-
RITE-SOLUTIONS INC. has been awarded a 10-year Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity prime contract by the U.S. General Services Administration under the One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus, or OASIS+, program. 

MIDDLETOWN – Rite-Solutions Inc. has been awarded a 10-year Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity prime contract by the U.S. General Services Administration, the company announced Tuesday.  Rite-Solutions is one of eight awardees under the One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus program, which streamlines the procurement process for all federal agencies, including the Department of Defense. The contract,

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Start 2025 Strong: Prioritize Your Health with Screenings and Healthy Habits

As we step into 2025, there’s no better time to make a commitment to your…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR