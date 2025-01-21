Home Economy Economic Activity Rite-Solutions Inc. lands 10-year OASIS+ contract
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
Forgot your password? Get help
Privacy Policy
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.
TOPICS
Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article
As we step into 2025, there’s no better time to make a commitment to your…Learn More
PBN's All Access Subscription
PBN subscribers get ahead with unlimited access to PBN news, information, and insights from our editorial team, research and data, webinars and much more.
PBN's Daily Newsletters
Get PBN's top stories and breaking news every day in your email inbox.
Helping you succeed in business since 1986.
© Providence Business News. All Rights Reserved.
Rite-Solutions is one of eight awardees under the One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus program, which streamlines the procurement process for all federal agencies, including the Department of Defense.The contract, which is unrestricted with no ceiling or cap on awards, consists of a five-year base period and a five-year option period. Task orders can be awarded under OASIS+ at any time prior to the expiration of the master contract. OASIS+ contracts were awarded in eight different domains or functional groupings. Rite-Solutions' award is in the technical and engineering functional area domain, which focuses on the design, development and utilization of machines, materials, instruments, processes and systems; and providing expert advice and assistance on technical functions and issues. “This vehicle is an important addition to our portfolio,” said Laurie Carter, Rite-Solutions executive vice president for business development and strategy. “As we continue to expand the federal agencies that we serve, OASIS+ will enable us to open the aperture and bring our systems engineering, software development and IT [information technology]/cybersecurity expertise to a new set of federal customers.” Capture Management for the OASIS+ award will be led by Rite-Solutions' Greg Lane, who will be responsible for coordinating with internal business units to develop and pursue a strategic pipeline of business opportunities under the new vehicle.