Rite-Solutions receives $77M cybersecurity contract from U.S. Navy

MIDDLETOWN – Rite-Solutions Inc. has been awarded a five-year, $77 million contract from the U.S Navy to bolster the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division in Virginia, the engineering and information technology company announced Monday.

According to the agreement, Middletown-based Rite-Solutions will support the Strategic and Computing Systems Department, which provides systems engineering, software development and support services for various commands. The company will provide engineering support for cyber situational awareness, cyber command and control, mission assurance and homeland defense.

“It’s an honor for us to receive this award,” said Laurie Carter, Rite-Solutions senior vice president for business development and strategy, in statement. “This award is a testament to our ability to extend strong systems and software engineering capabilities to combat system environments beyond undersea warfare.”

The contract includes one-year options within the five-year contract period, and up to 61 full-time employees annually. Most of the work will be performed near Dahlgren, Va., with plans to hire 20 to 30 workers in the Virginia and Washington, D.C., area.

- Advertisement -

“We are pleased and proud to be part of NSWC Dahlgren’s cyber-assurance team,” said Dennis McLaughlin, Rite-Solutions CEO and president, in a statement. “Given world events happening today, cyber defense is more important than ever. This critical cyber-assurance work helps to keep our warfighters safe while they keep us safe.”