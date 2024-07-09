Robertelli named RI Bio’s new executive director

PROVIDENCE – Glenn Robertelli, who has more than a quarter century worth of experience working in the technology, medical and consumer products industries, has been named the new executive director of RI Bio, the life sciences nonprofit announced Tuesday.
Robertelli succeeds Carol A. Malysz, who has since retired from the organization
after leading it for seven years. RI Bio says Robertelli, who started his new role July 1, recently served as the co-founder and chief operating officer at Admetsys Corp., based in Boston.
There, Robertelli, RI Bio says, had been instrumental in driving the convergence of biosensors, artificial intelligence, patient-specific metabolic modeling and automated drug delivery. The company under Robertelli’s leadership also developed a diagnostics and clinical robotics platform using AI and biosensors to optimize patient outcomes.
Now, Robertelli will lead the organization that has grown to become Rhode Island’s life sciences hub, with a trade group of more than 220 members. In a statement, Robertelli says he is excited to lead RI Bio through its next growth phase.
“Our industry stands at the forefront of groundbreaking advancements that have the potential to transform lives,” he said. “I am committed to fostering innovation, collaboration and growth within Rhode Island’s life sciences sector, ensuring that we lead in scientific excellence and patient safety while increasing the sector’s economic impact.”
RI Bio board Chairperson Jaimy Mauricio said in a statement that Robertelli brings a long track record and vast expertise as a life sciences entrepreneur to RI Bio and the greater Rhode Island life sciences community. The board chose Robertelli because of “his dedication to building high-performing teams and ecosystems and excellent strategic plan for the organization,” Mauricio said.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.