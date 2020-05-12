Rockland Trust announces $500K in coronavirus pandemic relief grants

PROVIDENCE – Rockland Trust’s charitable foundations recently donated $140,000 in grants to nine local nonprofit organizations as part of a $500,000 commitment to coronavirus pandemic relief efforts, according to a news release.

The first-round grant recipients were selected based on their strong relationships with the communities they serve. Local recipients include the Rhode Island Foundation and the Community Foundation of Southeastern Massachusetts.

Remaining grant funds will be distributed in the coming weeks, the bank stated.

