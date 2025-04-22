Rodent infestation closes North Providence Dollar Tree store

Join us and celebrate trailblazers, innovators, and leaders who are making a difference

NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Dollar Tree Inc. store at 2052 Smith St. in the town’s Centredale village has temporarily closed after a recent health inspection found evidence of a rodent infestation in the store, including rodent droppings.

According to an April 14 R.I. Department of Health inspection report, rodent droppings and nesting materials were found under the store’s shelving throughout the sales floor, under stock in the stock room and in shelving under the balloon area. Inspectors also found a “deceased mouse” in the store, the report states.

Health inspectors additionally found an uncovered dumpster, a loose door and the dumpster area having trash and debris around it, the report states. The matters were ordered by the health department to be corrected by April 14.

It is unclear when the store will reopen. Dollar Tree representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday from Providence Business News.

Dollar Tree has two locations in town. The other is at the North Providence Marketplace plaza at 19 Smithfield Road.

