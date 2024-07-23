Rodrigues named VP, senior commercial loan officer at Bristol County Savings Bank

TAUNTON – Andrew Rodrigues has been appointed to the position of vice president and senior commercial loan officer at Bristol County Savings Bank, the bank announced.

In his new role, Rodrigues will develop and manage client relationships in the Greater New Bedford area by providing commercial loan solutions, as well as a comprehensive range of other financial products, according to the Taunton-based bank.

Prior to joining BCSB, Rodrigues held multiple positions at Webster Bank in New Bedford, including senior vice president and senior relationship manager of business banking; vice president and associate relationship manager of business banking; and vice president and banking center manager.

Rodrigues graduated cum laude from the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth with a bachelor’s degree in finance and is Moody’s Analytics business credit certified, according to a news release.

Rodrigues lives with his family in New Bedford, where he is active in the community, serving as a board member for both Junior Achievement of Southern Massachusetts and the South Coast Business Alliance, where he also formerly served as treasurer.