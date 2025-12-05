Roger Williams, Fatima hospitals to remain open through January; Neronha urges Centurion to close deal

Start your New Year prepared for what lies ahead. Registration is Open!

PROVIDENCE – The Centurion Foundation, the financially stymied but leading potential buyer of Roger Williams Medical Center and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, now has through the end of January to secure enough funding to close the sale. The Atlanta-based nonprofit is now the only organization actively pursuing the two hospitals after a second suitor,

“Right now, the goal is to get Centurion to the finish line,” Neronha said in a Friday afternoon virtual press conference.

Neronha also criticized R.I. Secretary of Health and Human Services Richard Charest's involvement in attracting Prime as a suitor. Charest formerly served as CEO and president of Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket, which Prime purchased in 2013.

Neronha added that he has never encountered “a situation where a public servant is quoted in a press release by a private party on a yet-to-be-concluded transaction” in his 30 years as a public servant.

“I think it is remarkable, and it tells us everything we need to know,” he added.

Neronha said that his office met with Gov. Daniel J. McKee, R.I. House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi and R.I. Senate President Valarie J. Lawson in October and November to discuss Centurion’s fundraising difficulties, and has kept General Assembly leaders updated since that time. But the state has not offered any additional funding towards the hospital, Neronha said.

“I’m not second guessing that decision,” Neronha said, but the office’s escrow fund “won’t last forever.”

“It might become necessary for someone ... to step up” and allocate more money to the hospitals, he noted.