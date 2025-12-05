Roger Williams, Fatima hospitals to remain open through January; Neronha urges Centurion to close deal

By
-
THE CENTURION Foundation has been given through the end of January to secure the funding to close the purchase of of Roger Williams Medical Center, pictured above, and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – The Centurion Foundation, the financially stymied but leading potential buyer of Roger Williams Medical Center and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, now has through the end of January to secure enough funding to close the sale. The Atlanta-based nonprofit is now the only organization actively pursuing the two hospitals after a second suitor,

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Everyone needs science. Science needs everyone.

The Amgen Foundation is guided by the belief that all students should have the opportunity…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display