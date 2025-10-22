Roger Williams University launches Center for Corporate Communication

BRISTOL – Roger Williams University has launched the Center for Corporate Communication, a new hub for experiential and interdisciplinary learning, applied research and industry collaboration in corporate communications.

Located at RWU’s Extension School on the Providence campus, the center will serve as a bridge between academia and industry, according to the university.

The Sandcastle PR Lab will connect students directly with clients, providing students with hands-on experience managing real-world projects for companies, nonprofits and government agencies.

Aimee Shelton, director of the new center and an RWU public relations professor, said the initiative will be “both a creative studio and a professional training ground preparing students to translate classroom learning into business-ready solutions.”

- Advertisement -

The center launches with its first regional client, the Rhode Island Commercial and Appraisal Board of Realtors, which serves brokers and licensees across the commercial real estate and appraisal industries.

“We believe fresh perspectives and new energy are exactly what our industry needs,” said Robert Fox, president-elect of the board. “By working with such a talented group of students under proven leadership, we’re not only gaining innovative PR strategies to better connect with Rhode Island, but also giving the next generation real-world experience that strengthens the entire business community.”

The program will continue to roll out in phases following the launch of the center office and Sandcastle PR Lab on Oct. 1. Expansions include research initiatives, thought leadership events, and an academic or industry publication.

Gena E. Bianco, dean of the RWU Extension School, said the center “represents the very heart of what we strive to achieve at Roger Williams University’s Extension School – building bridges between education and the real-world needs of our partners.”

“Together, we are advancing the state’s workforce and professional development needs while preparing the next generation of communication leaders,” Bianco said.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.