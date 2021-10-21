‘Rosewalk’ in Newport sells for $4.8M

NEWPORT – An oceanside home known as “Rosewalk” recently changed hands in the biggest home sale north of Memorial Boulevard in city history.

The 2-mile, east-west road lined with stately homes passes by the head of the iconic Cliff Walk and the historic mansions to the south.

The 104 Old Beach Road home was sold on Oct. 14 for $4.75 million, according to Hogan Associates, the real estate company that represented the buyer in the deal. Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller.

Public records show that Brian R. Winikoff and Kristen K. Winikoff sold the home to OBR LLC, a West Greenwich-based company established this month, without listing its members in its articles of organization filed with the state.

The 8,400-square-foot property includes seven bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms and three fireplaces, according to public records kept online by the city.

With a Victorian exterior and mansard roofline, the custom three-story home was built in 2001 by the Horan Building Co., owned by Mark Horan, Hogan Associates said in an announcement about the sale. The home was once featured in Coastal Living magazine in 2018, the real estate company said.

The home also has an in-ground pool, a hot tub and a finished recreation room built on the lower level.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.