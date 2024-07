Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on Monday, August 5th.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Randy Rossi, who has served in municipal government for 20 years, will be the next executive director of the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns, the organization announced Monday. Rossi will succeed Ernest A. Almonte, who will retire on Dec. 31. “The league serves as a crucial partner to Rhode Island’s 39

PROVIDENCE – Randy Rossi, who has served in municipal government for 20 years, will be the next executive director of the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns, the organization announced Monday.

Rossi will succeed Ernest A. Almonte, who will retire on Dec. 31.

“The league serves as a crucial partner to Rhode Island’s 39 cities and towns providing support, advocacy and protecting the taxpayers of our great state,” Rossi said in a statement. “I am looking forward to building on the progress the league has made.”

Rossi currently serves

as the town manager of Smithfield. Before that role, he was the finance director for Smithfield and Foster and treasurer for Cranston.

Rossi has also served on the executive board of directors for the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns and the New England States Government Finance Officers Association. He's also been a trustee and vice chairman for the Rhode Island Interlocal Risk Management Trust and is a member of the Rhode Island City and Town Manager’s Association.

Rossi received his Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Bryant College, he holds a Master of Business Administration from Strayer University in Piscataway, N.J., is a certified government financial manager and is an International City Management Association credentialed manager.

He resides in Smithfield with his wife Brooke and two daughters, Reese and Rori.