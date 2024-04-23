RTX Corp. reports $1.71B profit in Q1

RTX CORP., formerly Raytheon Technologies Corp., on Tuesday reported a first-quarter profit of $1.71 billion, a 19.8% increase year over year.

ARLINGTON, Va. – RTX Corp. on Tuesday reported a first-quarter profit of $1.71 billion, a 19.8% increase year over year.  On a per-share basis the company, formerly Raytheon Technologies Corp., said it had net income of $1.28 per share, an increase from 97 cents reported in the first quarter of 2023.  The results topped Wall Street

