RTX Corp. reports $1.71B profit in Q1

ARLINGTON, Va. – RTX Corp.

on Tuesday reported a first-quarter profit of $1.71 billion, a 19.8% increase year over year.

On a per-share basis the company, formerly Raytheon Technologies Corp., said it had net income of $1.28 per share, an increase from 97 cents reported in the first quarter of 2023.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $19.31 billion, up from $17.21 billion the year before and surpassing Wall Street forecasts.

Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.41 billion.

RTX expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.25 to $5.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $78 billion to $79 billion.

The company has a plant in

Portsmouth

that focuses on seapower capability – sensors, combat management systems, radar and sonar. About 1,000 people work at the facility.

