RTX Corp. sees profit fall 92% in Q2

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on Monday, August 5th.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

ARLINGTON, Va. – RTX Corp. on Thursday reported a second-quarter profit of $111 million, a 92% decrease from a year ago. The year-over-year profit decline included $393 million of acquisition accounting adjustments, $35 million of restructuring and other net significant and/or nonrecurring charges, a charge of $918 million related to the expected resolution of several

ARLINGTON, Va. – RTX Corp. on Thursday reported a second-quarter profit of $111 million, a 92% decrease from a year ago.

The year-over-year profit decline included $393 million of acquisition accounting adjustments, $35 million of restructuring and other net significant and/or nonrecurring charges, a charge of $918 million related to the expected resolution of several legacy legal matters and a $438 million charge related to a fixed-price development contract with a foreign customer.

On a per-share basis, the company, formerly Raytheon Technologies Corp., said it had net income of 8 cents, compared to 90 cents the year prior.

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $19.7 billion in the period, an increase from $18.3 million a year ago. The result topped Wall Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected $19.3 billion.

"RTX delivered strong operational performance in the second quarter, with 10% organic sales growth, adjusted margin expansion across all three segments and $2.2 billion in free cash flow," said RTX CEO and President Chris Calio. "The strength in our end markets and first-half performance give us the confidence to increase our outlook for adjusted sales and adjusted EPS for the full year."

RTX expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.35 to $5.45 per share.

The company has a plant in

Portsmouth

that focuses on seapower capability – sensors, combat management systems, radar and sonar. About 1,000 people work at the facility.