RTX Corp. sees profit fall 92% in Q2

By
-
RTX CORP. on Thursday reported a second-quarter profit of $111 million, a 92% decrease year over year. 

ARLINGTON, Va. – RTX Corp. on Thursday reported a second-quarter profit of $111 million, a 92% decrease from a year ago.  The year-over-year profit decline included $393 million of acquisition accounting adjustments, $35 million of restructuring and other net significant and/or nonrecurring charges, a charge of $918 million related to the expected resolution of several

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Understanding Robotic-Assisted Surgery: Insights from the Experts

Advances in robotics are transforming our world, and healthcare is no exception. Robotic-assisted surgery is…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR