RWU launches one-year special education master’s program

BRISTOL – Roger Williams University is launching a Master of Arts in Special Education program, which will focus on “inclusive practices and extensive fieldwork” within school districts, the school announced.

Cynthia Scheinberg, dean of the university’s Feinstein School of Humanities, Arts and Education, said in a statement there is an “urgent need” for teachers certified in special education, both in Rhode Island and across the country. Adam Moore, who will lead the university’s new program, said in a statement that local classrooms are becoming “more inclusive” and the students’ needs are “quite diverse.”

“This program recognizes that the jobs in education now, and in the future, will require educators who understand the constantly evolving needs of students in K-12 education and are able to effectively educate students of all abilities and socioeconomic and cultural differences,” Moore said.

The program can be completed in just one year, which, the university says, is the only such program of its kind being offered in Rhode Island. The program integrates social justice issues throughout the curriculum. Candidates in the program will “examine the role implicit bias plays on how they support racially minoritized students, students from the LGBTQ+ community, English learners, students living in poverty and students with disabilities.” The program will also feature a 24-week teacher residency within multiple classrooms.

Students can complete the program within two years if they are attending part time.

Applications for the summer 2020 admission are currently being accepted through the university’s website.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor and covers the nonprofit and education sectors. He can be reached at Bessette@PBN.com.