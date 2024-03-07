RWU launches tuition discount initiative for Girl Scout volunteers

ROGER WILLIAMS UNIVERSITY and the Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England have partnered to offer adults volunteering for the Girl Scouts discounted tuition on courses at RWU's University College in Providence.

BRISTOL – Those who volunteer for local Girl Scouts troops seeking to continue their adult education at Roger Williams University will have a discount on their tuition bills. The university and Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England recently launched a new partnership to support educational futures of adult volunteers by offering a 15% tuition discount

