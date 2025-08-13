RWU Law named among Princeton Review’s ‘Best Law Schools for 2025’

BRISTOL – Roger Williams University School of Law was selected among the top 168 law schools in the U.S. by The Princeton Review on Aug. 6 in the publication’s “Best Law Schools for 2025” listing.

RWU Law was the only local law education institution to make the list.

The Princeton Review compiled the list of law schools based on survey data from 19,600 students enrolled in those institutions over the past three years and administrators from 197 different schools, RWU says. RWU Law, the university says, was lauded by the review for its “stellar faculty and strong academics,” along with its “welcoming, close-knit community.

Students surveyed in the review also praised RWU Law for its “innovative and creative” curriculum that focuses on “conscious lawyering” and individualized support from professors. Other key strengths about RWU Law noted by the review include the school’s hands-on clinics and externships.

- Advertisement -

“In our students’ comments about RWU Law, I see reflections of the work we do with them every day to train the next generation of legal changemakers,” RWU Law Dean Gregory W. Bowman said in a statement. “We are proud to provide our students with high-quality and affordable training and real-world practice skills, and we can’t wait to see what they do next.”

RWU Law was also featured by the Princeton Review in 2022, the university said.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.