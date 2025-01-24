RWU president Miaoulis taking ‘temporary’ medical leave of absence

By
-
IOANNIS N. MIAOULIS on Friday told the Roger Williams University community his is taking a temporary leave of absence as president to focus on his health following a recent illness. / PBN FILE PHOTO / DAVID HANSEN

BRISTOL – Ioannis N. Miaoulis on Friday informed the Roger Williams University community that he is taking a temporary leave of absence as president to focus on his health following a “recent illness.” While Miaoulis is away, Heather Boujoulian, who was back in October was elected as RWU’s first woman board of trustees chairperson, will

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Rhode Island FC To Offer Local Businesses Top-Notch Networking Opportunities in 2025

The perfect atmosphere for entertaining clients or hosting employees, The Stadium at Tidewater Landing will…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display