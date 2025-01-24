RWU president Miaoulis taking ‘temporary’ medical leave of absence

BRISTOL – Ioannis N. Miaoulis on Friday informed the Roger Williams University community that he is taking a temporary leave of absence as president to focus on his health following a “recent illness."
While Miaoulis is away, Heather Boujoulian, who was back in October was elected as RWU’s first woman board of trustees chairperson
, will step in and serve as acting president overseeing the university.
“Our well wishes are with Yannis [Miaoulis], and we are wishing him a speedy recovery,” Boujoulian said in a statement to Providence. “The university is fortunate to have a strong leadership team in place, and I have every confidence that together we can ensure smooth operations during Yannis's temporary absence.”
RWU spokesperson Jill Pais declined to offer specifics when asked if Miaoulis is expected to be on leave for the rest of the academic year with the hopes of returning next fall if his recovery goes well. She reiterated that Miaoulis’ leave is “temporary.”
Miaoulis came aboard in August 2019 to lead RWU
. He formally succeeded the late Donald J. Farish as president – Farish died
in July 2018.
During his tenure as president, Miaoulis oversaw RWU hired a new dean
for its School of Law in 2020, launched in 2021 a college preparatory academy for underserved students
in partnership with Breakthrough Providence and established an endowed engineering scholarship program
at the end of last year in Miaoulis’ name aimed at women students pursuing an engineering degree at the university, among other initiatives.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.