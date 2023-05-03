RWU to host blue tech innovators demo day

BRISTOL – Six blue technology startups and another 10 entrepreneurs will put their products into motion on Thursday at the Blue Tech Demo Day.

The daylong event, hosted at Roger Williams University, will include demonstrations from blue tech companies such as Bristol-based Jaia Robotics Inc. and STEC Technologies; University of Massachusetts Dartmouth student-developed Aurelius Current Profiler; and Newport-based Current Lab.

Additionally, the event will feature “flash talks” by blue tech entrepreneurs, with nine investors, including the Slater Technology Fund, Propeller VC and Blue Angel Investors scheduled for attendance; and student research presentations.

The event is co-sponsored by RWU, the Blue Venture Forum and Herreshoff Marine Museum, and will take place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.