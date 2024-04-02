Ryan Foltyniewicz, CPA, CFE, MBA named as Internal Audit Services Director

Marcum LLP, a national accounting and advisory firm, is pleased to welcome Ryan Foltyniewicz, CPA, CFE, MBA as an Internal Audit Services Director.

Drawing on nearly two decades of Big Four experience, Ryan supports companies in establishing and enhancing internal audit and internal control functions. His expertise encompasses navigating PCAOB and SEC requirements, striking a balance between control and substantive procedures, mediating with external auditors, and refining management review controls. Committed to his “One Team” approach, Ryan prioritizes client interests, offering pragmatic, cost-effective solutions.