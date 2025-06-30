S.K. home sells for $4.3M, highest sale in a year

Deadline extended to July 2nd Winners will be announced on July 7th.

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A 5,200-square-foot home with a poolside guest house recently sold for $4.3 million, making it the highest property transaction in town since July 2024, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the sellers.

The four-bedroom home, built in 1921 on eight acres at 182 Torrey Road, features eight bathrooms with stunning interior design, exceptional finishes and a versatile detached studio.

The exterior features an expansive bluestone patio with a saltwater pool and jacuzzi, a custom-built outdoor kitchen and bar.

The home was most recently valued by town assessors in 2024 at $3.2 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The property's land alone is valued at $2.7 million.

Shirley Page and Kelly Holmes, both sales associates of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented sellers Edmund and Kristen Mauro.

The Local Group of Lila Delman Compass represented the buyers, which were not disclosed. The sale has yet to be filed with the town assessor's office.