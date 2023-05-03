Saab to fulfill $9 million order from U.S. Navy

CRANSTON – Swedish aerospace and defense company Saab, which last year established its first U.S. maritime division in Rhode Island, has received a $9 million order from the U.S. Navy for submarine warfare training target production.

All manufacturing for the order, which includes 1,200 expendable mobile anti-submarine warfare training target units, will take place at Saab’s Cranston facility, which was launched last year in partnership with SyQwest marine technology company.

Funding was awarded by the U.S. Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport.

The latest order follows a $5.8 million contract with the U.S. Navy, announced last fall, to manufacture submarine warfare training target production. The overall contract could eventually reach up to $173 million over a decadelong ordering period, according to Saab.

