Saccoccio named Rhode Island Realtor of the Year

MICHAEL SACCOCCIO was named the Rhode Island Realtor of the Year by the Rhode Island Association of Realtors. Saccoccio, a Cranston resident who has been in the real estate business for 30 years, was chosen by his peers from a field of five local board Realtor of the Year winners. He was also voted the…

