Saint Anne’s Hospital completes pioneering procedure for high blood pressure

FALL RIVER – Two doctors at Saint Anne’s Hospital recently became the first in southeastern Massachusetts to perform a pioneering procedure for patients with uncontrolled hypertension.

The procedure, a renal denervation, targets overactive nerves in renal arteries, which carry blood from the heart to the kidneys. These nerves play a key role in increasing blood pressure to unsafe levels.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the minimally invasive procedure for hypertension treatment in late 2023.

Interventional cardiologist Dr. Sadip Pant and vascular surgeon Dr. Ibrahim Eid led the procedure.

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“Hypertension remains the single most important predictor of stroke, congestive heart failure, and cardiovascular mortality in our region,” Pant said a statement “By offering renal denervation, Saint Anne’s is giving new hope to patients who have exhausted traditional therapies and opening a new chapter in how we approach cardiovascular disease.”

Carole Billington, president and chief nursing officer at the hospital, called the surgery a “milestone” that reflects the extraordinary skill, collaboration and dedication of our cardiovascular specialists.

“Further, it represents a meaningful step forward for patients in need of care to manage life‑threatening hypertension,” Billington said.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.