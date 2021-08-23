Saint Elizabeth Community Hires Hancock as Director of Human Resources

Warwick – Kate Hancock, MBA, SPHR, has been hired by Saint Elizabeth Community as Director of Human Resources. She has over 15 years of HR experience, mostly in non-profit mission driven environments; including 10+ years of specialized non-profit elder care experience. She earned her Bachelors at Regis College, and her MBA at UMass, Dartmouth. She is responsible for the Human Resource management for Saint Elizabeth Community, a leading senior care provider with over 500 employees, across six operating entities, and 14 locations in Rhode Island. For more information visit: www.stelizabethcommunity.org Hancock resides in Swansea, MA.