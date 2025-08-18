Salgi Esophageal Cancer Research Foundation awards 4 grants for cancer research

EAST GREENWICH – The Salgi Esophageal Cancer Research Foundation, a nonprofit headquartered in Rhode Island, recently announced it has issued funding for cancer research.

Dr. Haseseong Park and the Dana Farber Cancer Institute received $50,000 for a research project that seeks to get the preclinical data needed to justify a new therapeutic for HER2-positive esophageal cancer.

Dr. Masood Shammas and Dana Farber also received about $71,000 for a project that plans to regulate a kinase and nuclease pair to “overcome chemoresistance and immune dysregulation in esophageal adenocarcinoma.”

Dr. Ni Shi, Dr. Fred Tabung and Ohio State University received about $62,000 for their research project that plans to investigate how a dietary pattern interacts with a person’s genetic risk for esophageal cancer.

Dr. Tilak Shah and The Cleveland Clinic received about $66,000 for research that will assess whether liquid nitrogen spray cryotherapy can boost cure rates with neoadjuvant chemotherapy.

“We would like to thank all our supporters and donors who believe in this mission and who make these accomplishments possible. However, this is just the beginning,” said Linda Molfesi, president of the foundation. “The Salgi Esophageal Cancer Research Foundation continuously receives many requests for esophageal cancer research. We need to continue our efforts to fundraise so that we may continue to fulfill this mission to raise awareness, encourage early detection and fund research.”

