Salve poll: McKee, some other top R.I. elected officials viewed unfavorably

NEWPORT – New poll numbers released Wednesday continue a bad trend for Gov. Daniel J. McKee when it comes to public perception from local residents.
But the governor is also not alone in terms of how some Rhode Islanders view elected officials’ job performances to date.
Salve Regina University’s Pell Center on Wednesday unveiled its “Voices of Value” survey report, which asked 804 likely voters between June 16-22 about their views on job performances by local and federal elected officials. The Pell Center also asked likely voters their views on how healthy democracy is, top issues and whether they feel the Washington Bridge will be fully rebuilt on time.
The full results can be read here.
Much like other recent polls that were released
, the Pell Center’s new poll shows McKee is not well favored by some Rhode Islanders. Sixty-four percent of those surveyed say they either “somewhat” or “strongly” disapprove McKee’s job performance to date, including 48% saying they strongly disapproved.
The Democratic incumbent governor netted just a 25% approval rating, with only 5% saying they “strongly approve” of his job performance – lower than what it was this time last year
But other elected officials struggled in the eyes of those surveyed in Pell Center’s report, with all receiving worse numbers in this year's report than they did in June 2024. Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos only got a 22% approval rating and received a 46% disapproval rating – with 31% saying they were undecided. U.S. Rep. Seth Magaziner, D-R.I., earned a 40% approval rating, but a 46% disapproval rating.
It is basically split down the middle for both U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I. [45% approval, 44% disapproval] and U.S. Rep. Gabe Amo, D-R.I. [44% approval, 33% disapproval, 23% unsure], per Pell Center’s results. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., at 50%, had the best approval rating of all the top elected officials noted in the survey, compared with 39% disapproval.
R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha, who has been at the center of many lawsuits filed against the Trump administration, netted a 38% approval rating compared with a 37% disapproval mark – with 25% unsure. Neronha’s approval mark is the highest of all Rhode Island non-federal elected officials asked about in the survey, including R.I. Treasurer James A. Diossa and R.I. Secretary of State Gregg Amore – each receiving 29% approval ratings and high “unsure” marks [43% and 41%, respectively].
When asked if the westbound side of the Washington Bridge would be rebuilt – at a cost of $427 million – by November 2028, most of the 804 Rhode Islanders polled are not confident the state can pull that off. A whopping 84% polled said either “not that likely” or “not likely at all” that the state can completely rebuild the bridge that connects Interstate 195 from the state’s East Bay to downtown Providence on time. Only 2% said it’s “very likely” the bridge would be completed by November 2028.
Most of the polled Rhode Islanders feel that democracy is healthy, but at varying degrees. Twenty-five percent said it’s “slightly healthy,” 23% said it’s “moderately” healthy, and 13% said democracy is either “very” or “extremely” healthy.
About President Donald Trump, 58% of the Rhode Islanders polled disapproved the president’s performance to date, compared with a 40% approval rating. Unsurprisingly, most Republicans polled feel Trump has helped them personally, while most Democrats feel otherwise and independents are split down the middle.
Of the 804 voters who were surveyed, 48% said they are “unaffiliated” – meaning independent – 36% said they’re Democrats and 15% said they’re Republicans.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors.