Salve Regina graduates commit to local healthcare jobs through Scholars Network program

NEWPORT – At least six Salve Regina University nursing students have accepted local healthcare jobs after receiving financial assistance through the university’s partnership with The Scholars Network.

The Scholars Network, a healthcare talent recruitment and loan repayment model, provides accepted students with loan repayment assistance if they commit to work at partnering healthcare institutions following their graduation and licensure.

Salve began participating in the program at the beginning of the fall 2025 academic year.

Additional students were in the process of finalizing offers as of late April, Salve said. The first six students that accepted positions received more than $240,000 in committed loan repayments, according to Salve.

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One Salve student who accepted an offer, junior Cameron Blair, said in the lead-up to graduation that the program offers “both peace of mind and a major advantage as I transition from student to practicing nurse.”

“Being accepted into this program and having a position already secured after graduation provides me with an incredible sense of stability and direction as I begin my nursing career,” Blair said. “The student loan forgiveness aspect helps me and my family tremendously, easing a significant financial burden and allowing me to focus more fully on my growth as a nurse.”

Nancy Schreiber, provost and vice president of academic affairs at Salve, called the program “a distinctive opportunity” for the university’s nursing students.

“Not only can students significantly lower the cost of their education, but once they’re accepted into the network, even if that’s three years away, they know there will be a position waiting for them when they graduate,” Schreiber said. “It also helps our Rhode Island-native nursing students build careers in their home state, as well as bringing new talent into the local healthcare system from other regions.”

The Scholars Network was created by Noodle, a New York-based education administrator service provider.

Two other Rhode Island higher education institutions, Johnson & Wales University and Providence College, also participate in The Scholars Network.

Earlier this year, Care New England Health System’s Women & Infants Hospital in Providence announced that it had joined The Scholars Network as a partner hospital.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.