Santander Bank donates $7.5M in first half of 2021

PROVIDENCE – Santander Bank N.A. has donated more than $7.5 million in grants to 240 nonprofits through the first half of the year, according to an Aug. 12 news release.

The donations across the bank’s geographic footprint have focused specifically on financial empowerment, workforce development, small business and entrepreneurship, and affordable housing, the release stated.

At the same time, the bank announced a plan to give $3 million to 10 minority-led community development financial institutions over the next three years. The grant funding is aimed at helping small businesses and people of color access capital, resources and technical assistance, the release stated.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

