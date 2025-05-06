Santander Bank to close 18 branches, including Atwells Ave. location in Providence

PROVIDENCE – Santander Bank N.A. has announced plans to close its branch at 280 Atwells Ave. as a part of a larger downsizing that will see 17 other locations across the Northeast close.

On April 29, the bank filed federal regulatory notices with the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency regarding the planned branch closures.

According to Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. data, the bank currently operates 20 branches in Rhode Island.

Santander ranks as the fourth-largest bank in Rhode Island based on deposits, holding a 6.79% market share and managing more than $2.8 billion in deposits within the state.

In 2023, the Atwells Avenue branch was robbed of $488,000, with police alleging it was an inside job. A former branch operations manager at the bank, Tracey Delgado, and her boyfriend, Stanley Palmer, 42, were charged in connection with the robbery.

Of the 18 branches being planned for closure, six are located in Massachusetts, where Santander has its U.S. headquarters in Boston. The six Massachusetts branches include: 346 Congress St. in Boston; 39 South Main St. in Middleton; 69 Washington St. in Norwell; 22 New Derby St. in Salem; 19 Pleasant St. in Woburn; and 655 Park Ave. in Worcester.

In addition to the Rhode Island and Massachusetts branch closures, a branch in New Hampshire, plus another 10 branches scattered throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York City are also among the planned closures.

The recently announced closures come two years after Santander closed down branches in Middletown and five other locations in Massachusetts.

Santander Bank is a subsidiary of Banco Santander S.A., a multinational financial services company based in Madrid.

