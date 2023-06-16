Santander closing Middletown branch, 5 others in Mass.

PROVIDENCE – Santander Bank N.A. will close its branch in Middletown and five others in Massachusetts according to a filing the bank submitted in March to the U.S. Treasury and published this month by the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

The closings in Massachusetts include Santander’s brach at 58 County St. in New Bedford as well as its other Bay State locations in Danvers, South Dennis, Whitman and Worcester. Santander described the closures, including 42 Valley Road in Middletown, as part of an “ongoing consolidation.”

Santander has now closed 35 branches since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to FDIC data.

“Like many industries, our customers’ preferences have changed, with more customers choosing to bank with us online,” Santander said in an emailed statement. “Therefore, we are reimagining the customer and employee experience by simplifying our processes, refining our branch footprint, and increasing our investment in digital capabilities to align with the evolving needs of our customers.”

Santander Bank is a subsidiary of Banco Santander, S.A., a multinational financial services company based in Madrid and Santander in Spain. Its U.S. headquarters are in Boston.

