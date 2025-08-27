Sapienza named One SouthCoast Chamber’s Valcourt Outstanding Citizen Award honoree

ACUSHNET – JA Apparel Co. CEO and President Anthony “Tony” Sapienza has been named One SouthCoast Chamber of Commerce’s 2025 Roger Valcourt Outstanding Citizen Award honoree.

The Chamber says the award is presented to a local resident who has a long record of volunteerism and leadership that has produced a measurable and lasting contribution to the region.

Sapienza, the Chamber says, has led JA Apparel, which produces Joseph Abboud clothing, to significant growth over the years, including its $95 million acquisition by The Men’s Wearhouse in 2013.

Sapienza also currently serves as board president of the New Bedford Economic Development Council and has held influential positions on numerous nonprofit and educational boards, including the New Bedford Whaling Museum, Bristol Community College and the New Bedford Light, the Chamber says.

Sapienza has also led both the Greater New Bedford Workforce Investment Board and the Mass Jobs Council, according to the Chamber.

An award dinner will be held Sept. 10 at Century House. To purchase tickets, which cost $75, call (508) 676-8226.

