Sarah-Kim Shields, MD, joins Rhode Island Medical Imaging as a Radiologist

Sarah-Kim Shields, MD, has joined Rhode Island Medical Imaging as a radiologist. Dr. Shields completed a Body Imaging and Intervention Fellowship at Brown University, Providence, RI and a Diagnostic Residency and Transitional Year at St. Joseph Mercy Oakland, Pontiac, MI. Dr. Shields earned both BS and MS degrees from the University of Western Ontario in Canada, and an MD from St. George’s University, Grenada, West Indies. Certified in Diagnostic Radiology by the American Board of Radiology, she holds memberships in the American College of Radiology, Rhode Island Radiologic Society, Radiological Society of North America, and the Society of Abdominal Radiology. Dr. Shields lives in East Greenwich, RI.

- Advertisement -