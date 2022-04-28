Sayles House sells for $2.1M in Providence’s ‘highest-ever 2-unit sale’

PROVIDENCE – A historic property on the East Side of Providence recently sold for $2.1 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which called it the “highest-ever two-unit sale” in city history.

The sale of the William F. Sayles House, located at 103 Prospect St. in the College Hill neighborhood, was the 25th residential transaction in the city so far this year that exceeded $1 million, the real estate firm said.

The three-story, 7,384-square-foot home was built in 1878 and was constructed in a second empire Victorian-style, said Residential Properties, which represented the seller. The second floor features three bedrooms, including the primary bedroom, and the third floor contains three bedrooms, the real estate firm said. There are six bathrooms throughout the property.

The building has a mansard roof and semi-octagonal pavilion on the south side, built on a large corner lot with an eight-car garage and a brick patio. The property has a marble parquet terrace and a Tuscan-column portico, leading into an entry hall featuring a chandelier and decorative details, including carved wood appliques and picture frame wainscoting, according to Residential Properties.

- Advertisement -

On the first floor, there are pocket doors with etched glass off the right entryway, opening into a large double living room accented with classic millwork, a fireplace and custom built-ins, the real estate firm said. The kitchen’s casual dining area, which comes in addition to a large dining room, features a marble fireplace.

The home was originally occupied by Sayles, who was a prominent Rhode Island industrialist from Pawtucket who founded the W.F. & F.C. Sayles Co. in Lincoln, which was considered the world’s largest bleachery for cotton textile cloth in the late 19th century, according to the Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame. Sayles also co-owned the Lorraine Mill on Mineral Spring Avenue in Pawtucket, which produced cotton and woolen textiles, according to the organization.

An effort to locate public records detailing the ownership and valuation of the property was not immediately successful in the reporting of this story.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.