SBA hosts ‘Salute to Small Business’

PROVIDENCE – The U.S. Small Business Administration will host its annual “Salute to Small Business” luncheon on Wednesday, honoring the 2023 National Small Business Week award-winning businesses in Rhode Island.

The event will celebrate 15 award-winning businesses and advocates at noon at the Quidnessett Country Club at 950 North Quidnessett Road in North Kingstown. The luncheon will be headlined by the Rhode Island Small Business Person of the Year, Craig Pickell, CEO and president of Bullard Abrasives of Lincoln.

Pickell will be joined by Gov. Daniel J. McKee, Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, Secretary of State Gregg Amore and General Treasurer James Diossa.

SBA District Director Mark S. Hayward will serve as emcee alongside New England Regional Administrator Mike Vlacich and Melissa Travis of the Rhode Island Society of Certified Public Accountants, the event’s co-sponsor.

Sam Wood is a PBN staff writer. Contatct him at Wood@PBN.com.