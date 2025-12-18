Scandinavian-style home sells for $2.05M, 2nd highest in Hopkinton history 

HOPKINTON – An 8,300-square-foot Scandinavian-style home in the Hope Valley section of town recently sold for $2.05 million, marking the second-highest residential property sale in town history, according to Compass, citing records kept by the R.I. State-Wide Multiple Listing Service.

The 21 Fairview Ave. home, which was constructed in 1991 with a Scandinavian-inspired design, contains four bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, according to Compass, which represented the sellers in this transaction.

The 1.5-story home is situated on 4.91 acres along Locustville Pond and features approximately 8,280 square feet of living space, the real estate firm said.

The waterfront property includes four south-facing decks, a private dock with access for kayaking and swimming, and an outdoor fire pit, according to Compass.

The home also includes a roughly 700-square-foot garage, the real estate firm said.

Inside, the residence features an open-concept layout with large windows designed to maximize natural light and views of the surrounding landscape, according to Compass.

The home was redesigned in 2019 and now features a large kitchen with Bosch appliances, custom woodwork, hardwood floors, and modern architectural finishes, according to Compass.

Additional amenities include a sauna and en-suite bathrooms for each bedroom, the real estate firm said.

The Fairview Avenue home was most recently valued by Hopkinton assessors as being worth a total of $1.35 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The property’s 4.91 acres of land alone were valued to be worth $1.06 million, according to the online database.

Will Sherry, of Compass Providence, represented the sellers in this transaction. The buyers were represented by Alysandra Nemeth, of Redfin Corporation.

“Representing this modern home was a true privilege. Few homes in Rhode Island achieve such a harmonious balance of refined minimalism, architectural character, and a deep connection to the surrounding landscape,” said Sherry. “The owners created something truly exceptional, and the new buyers now have the rare opportunity to call one of the most remarkable and thoughtfully crafted properties in the state their home.”

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the Hopkinton home was sold by Olaf Herrmann and Kelli Talbot. The property was purchased by Charles Weitz and Maria Chiu, of Newton, Mass., according to the warranty deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributor. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @Marc_La_Rock.