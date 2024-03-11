Scherer sentenced in $5.8M multistate romance scam

PROVIDENCE – A Georgia woman who played a key role in a romance scam that defrauded seniors in several states, including Rhode Island, out of at least $5.8 million has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha said on Monday. Syretta Scherer, 42, of Snellville, Ga., pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Rhode Island last year to a charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering. She was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge John J. McConnell, Jr., on March 7 to 46 months of incarceration to be followed by two years of federal supervised release. The court found that Scherer laundered nearly $1.1 million of the nearly $3 million in stolen proceeds laundered by members of the conspiracy during the time she was involved. The money was stolen primarily from widows through internet-based romance scams. To carry out the schemes, members of the conspiracy contacted victims using app-based communication platforms, then convinced their victims that money was needed for things such as serious medical issues. The scammers directed their victims to send money via mail or wire transfer to various persons and addresses. The money would be deposited into various accounts controlled by Scherer and others before being redirected. Investigators say Scherer created a sham company, Precise Carriers, that she used to open numerous bank accounts, at different banks, into which victim funds were deposited. As part of the scheme, Scherer also recruited others, including her friends, to open bank accounts that she used to launder victim funds. Last year Sade Mills, 28, of Houston, Texas, pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering in her role in the scheme that involved four other co-conspirators. Another co-conspirator, Dominique Golden, 31, of Houston, last year was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison, to be followed by three years of federal supervised release.