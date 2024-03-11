Scherer sentenced in $5.8M multistate romance scam

A GEORGIA woman has been sentenced for her role in a multistate scam that defrauded seniors out of at least $5.8 million. / COURTESY U.S. DISTRICT COURT

PROVIDENCE – A Georgia woman who played a key role in a romance scam that defrauded seniors in several states, including Rhode Island, out of at least $5.8 million has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha said on Monday. Syretta Scherer, 42, of Snellville, Ga., pleaded guilty

