Scholl named chief of Textron Specialized Vehicles; Shortt takes over eAviation

PROVIDENCE – Textron Inc. has named Rob Scholl its new CEO and president of the subsidiary Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc. and selected Kriya Shortt to succeed him as CEO and president of Textron eAviation.

“Rob and Kriya have served as outstanding leaders at our respective businesses, and I am confident they will continue to drive success in their new roles,” Textron CEO and chairman Scott C. Donnelly said. “I want to thank Gunnar [Kleveland] for his contributions at TSV over the past four years and for his 20 years of service to our company.”

Scholl will succeed Kleveland in leading the Textron Specialized Vehicles portfolio of businesses that includes brands such as E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Jacobsen, Cushman and Textron Ground Support Equipment. He will report to Joerg Rautenstrauch, the president of the industrial segment.

Scholl had led Textron eAviation since its inception in 2022, building a team that is pursuing Textron’s long-term strategy of developing sustainable aircraft and overseeing the development and expansion of the subsidiary Pipistrel. He also has served in leadership roles across the company, including senior vice president of global sales and flight operations, vice president of parts and programs and vice president of marketing at Textron Aviation.

Prior to joining Textron Aviation in 2012, Scholl served as director of business development at Textron’s CWC business and in the corporate office in sales and marketing and strategy.

Shortt has 27 years of experience with Textron Aviation, holding leadership positions across its sales and marketing and customer service functions. Most recently, she served as senior vice president of global parts and distribution, and president of Able Aerospace and McCauley Propeller Systems. She has also served as senior vice president of customer service, senior vice president of sales, and vice president of international sales. Shortt will report directly to Donnelly.