Scituate Christmas tree farm closes after 67 years

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

SCITUATE – One of Rhode Island’s oldest Christmas tree farms has closed its doors after 67 years. Henry’s Christmas Tree Farm shared the news on social media that it closed on Dec. 23. “Thank you for joining us in our final season as we have made the difficult decision to close,” said the owners in…