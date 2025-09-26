SEACORP is doing more, and earning more

PBN 2025 FASTEST GROWING COMPANIES

2025 $50 MILLION AND ABOVE 6. SEACORP LLC

CEO (or equivalent): David Cadorette, president

2024 Revenue: $154.2 million

2022 Revenue: $107.5 million

Revenue growth: 43.4%

FROM PLANNING TO PROTOTYPE to product development, Middletown-based defense contractor SEACORP LLC has seen its revenue grow exponentially.

The $1 million expansion and redesign of its Groton, Conn., plant – completed last August – boosted capacity for low-rate production, added manufacturing efficiencies and created a better work environment, helping spur earnings from $107.5 million in 2022 to $154.2 million in 2024. That is a jump of 43.4%.

“If you’re not growing, you’re dying,” SEACORP President David Cadorette said. “The growth is important. Like any other business, we want to do more, we want to earn more, we want to thrive. That’s what it’s all about.”

Financial growth also improved leadership and professional development.

In 2020, SEACORP began manufacturing the designs it tailors for domestic maritime customers, including the U.S. Navy.

The submarine sector commands about 75% of SEACORP’s business, innovating underwater, air and surface system components, including those used for unmanned surface vessels with electronic-warfare capability.