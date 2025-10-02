Seaside gated compound in Newport sells for $12.1M

NEWPORT – A seaside gated compound recently sold for $12.14 million, making it one of the top three sales in Rhode Island so far in 2025, according to Residential Properties Ltd., citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The 320 Harrison Ave. property has five bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, according to Residential Properties, which represented the buyer in this transaction.

The sale of the Harrison Avenue property is also the second-highest sale in Newport so far this year, according to Residential Properties, citing records kept by the Rhode Island MLS.

The property includes 14.85 acres of land, sitting between the Newport Country Club and protected open space, the real estate firm said.

Built in 2003, the 7,600-square-foot home includes Wolf and Sub-Zero kitchen appliances, a wrap-around patio with a fire pit and gas grill, and an attached two-car garage with radiant-heat brick floors.

The property also includes a separate 1,700-square-foot, one-bedroom guest cottage, along with an unattached four-bay garage, also with radiant-heat brick floors, the real estate firm said.

The home was most recently valued by Newport assessors in fiscal year 2025 as being worth $12.46 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. The property’s 14.85 acres of land alone was valued at $4.54 million.

Kate Greenman and Michelle Kirby, of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the sellers in this transaction. Residential Properties sales associate Lee Scura Holloway represented the buyer.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Spring Creek LLC, a limited liability company based in Farmington, Conn., that is managed by George David, of New York City. The home was purchased by Boomerang Acquisition LLC, a limited liability company in the care of James Star, of Miami Beach, Fla.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.