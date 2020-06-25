Seasonal route between T.F. Green and Minneapolis returns

WARWICK – Sun Country Airlines’ seasonal service between T.F. Green Airport and Minneapolis has resumed, the R.I. Airport Corp. announced Thursday.

Flights will take place on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday and will use a Boeing 737-800 aircraft with 186 seats.

Flights from T.F. Green will depart at noon and arrive at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport at 1:58 p.m. Returning flights will depart Minneapolis at 7:15 a.m and arrive at T.F. Green at 11:00 a.m.

The service is scheduled to run through November. This marks the second season of the route at T.F. Green.

