EAST PROVIDENCE – Aspen Aerogels Inc. has been approved for a loan from the U.S. Department of Energy of up to $671 million to finance the construction of a manufacturing plant in Register, Ga. In its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Oct. 16, The Northborough, Mass.-based company, which has a plant in

EAST PROVIDENCE -

Aspen Aerogels Inc. has been approved for a loan from the U.S. Department of Energy of up to $671 million to finance the construction of a manufacturing plant in Register, Ga.

In its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Oct. 16, The Northborough, Mass.-based company, which has a plant in East Providence, plans

to make its PyroThin aerogel blankets, which are used as thermal barriers to prevent out-of-control vehicle battery fires, at the new facility in Georgia.

The loan will be administered under the Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing loan program within the DOE's Loan Programs Office, which supports U.S. manufacturing that will help enable the growth of zero-emissions vehicles.

"With this conditional commitment, we are pleased to announce that the proposed loan would fully fund the required CAPEX for our second aerogel manufacturing facility, which is expected to play a key role in scaling our PyroThin supply for our rapidly growing Thermal Barrier business," said Donald R. Young, Aspen's president and CEO. "We believe that PyroThin, which can enable increased battery safety and performance, is a unique and differentiated product that solves an important and challenging problem.”

The Register plant project is expected to create up to 550 construction jobs and 255 permanent, full-time operations jobs.