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Home Industries Financial Services SEC filing of the week: Beacon Financial Q1 profit rises to $46.2M...

SEC filing of the week: Beacon Financial Q1 profit rises to $46.2M on merger boost

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BEACON FINANCIAL Corp. reported first-quarter profit of $46.2 million on Wednesday, up 142% from $19.1 million in the same period a year ago.

BOSTON – Beacon Financial Corp. reported first-quarter profit of $46.2 million on April 29, up 142% from $19.1 million in the same period a year ago, as the bank continued integrating its merger with Brookline Bancorp, the former parent company of Bank Rhode Island. According to the company’s filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange

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