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BOSTON – Beacon Financial Corp. reported first-quarter profit of $46.2 million on April 29, up 142% from $19.1 million in the same period a year ago, as the bank continued integrating its merger with Brookline Bancorp, the former parent company of Bank Rhode Island. According to the company’s filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange

SEC filing of the week: Beacon Financial Q1 profit rises to $46.2M...

BOSTON – Beacon Financial Corp. reported first-quarter profit of $46.2 million on April 29, up 142% from $19.1 million in the same period a year ago, as the bank continued integrating its merger with Brookline Bancorp, the former parent company of Bank Rhode Island.

According to the company's filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29, The company posted earnings of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 70 cents per share. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The bank holding company also posted revenue of $316.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $214.7 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $228.9 million.

CEO and President Paul Perrault said results were shaped by “near-term pressures and the tail end of merger activity,” including completion of the bank’s core systems conversion in February.

Despite the strong year-over-year earnings increase, profitability trends softened on a sequential basis.

Net interest income fell 4.5% to $190.8 million from $199.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Meanwhile, net interest margin – a key metric that assesses what the company earns on interest charged on loans minus the interest it pays for deposits – narrowed to 3.78% from 3.82%.

The bank attributed the decline to lower yields on loans and a reduction in interest-earning assets, partially offset by lower funding costs.

Noninterest income fell 7.7% to $23.9 million from $25.9 million in the prior quarter, driven by lower deposit fees and reduced gains on loan sales. Noninterest expense dropped 1.1% to $140.8 million from $142.4 million, reflecting lower merger-related and loan workout costs, partially offset by higher FDIC insurance expenses.

Credit metrics weakened during the quarter. Net charge-offs rose to $13.6 million, or 30 basis points annualized, compared with $9.0 million, or 20 basis points, in the prior quarter.

The increase was driven largely by resolutions tied to a Boston office loan and several smaller commercial exposures.

Nonperforming loans rose to 0.83% of total loans from 0.63%, while total nonperforming assets increased to $151.2 million.

Total assets declined to $22.2 billion from $23.2 billion in the prior quarter, reflecting seasonal deposit movements and post-merger normalization, though they remain significantly higher year over year.

Loans totaled $17.9 billion, down 0.6% from the prior quarter but up $8.3 billion from the first quarter of 2025, reflecting the Brookline merger’s impact.

Beacon said the quarter reflects the transition from merger integration to realizing long-term synergies, as the bank shifts focus toward capital return and balance sheet optimization.

(Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.)

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at

McNulty@PBN.com

or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.